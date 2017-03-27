Federal judge clears Sewell, others i...

Federal judge clears Sewell, others in 'whistleblower' case

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: News Tribune

A federal judge last week dismissed a lawsuit filed last year against Said Sewell, Lincoln University's former provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, and several other officials at Ohio's Kent State University. "The motion to dismiss is granted," U.S. District Court Judge John R. Adams wrote in his seven-page order and decision in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f... Fri Unknown 2
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Mar 29 Shemp 161
News Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07) Mar 27 Sal The Barber 56
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar 27 Russ 203
Congrats to KSU Flashes Mar 13 classmate 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar 3 stow_sufferer 187
SGT James Henry Necomer Feb '17 538th Engineers l... 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,964 • Total comments across all topics: 279,991,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC