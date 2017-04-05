Fairway at Twin Lakes bucking trend

While several golf courses in the Kent area have closed, The Fairway at Twin Lakes, 1540 Overlook Road, is expecting an increase in business when its seventh season begins this week. "We have some room for morning leagues at this point if anybody wanted to do that, but as far as booking an evening league, we're booked solid from 4 p.m. until we close Monday through Friday now," said Tony Guerrieri, a third-year golf professional at the Twin Lakes location.

