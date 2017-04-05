Fairway at Twin Lakes bucking trend
While several golf courses in the Kent area have closed, The Fairway at Twin Lakes, 1540 Overlook Road, is expecting an increase in business when its seventh season begins this week. "We have some room for morning leagues at this point if anybody wanted to do that, but as far as booking an evening league, we're booked solid from 4 p.m. until we close Monday through Friday now," said Tony Guerrieri, a third-year golf professional at the Twin Lakes location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Hub-Times.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deke Rivers (Jan '12)
|Sun
|One who knows
|2
|Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f...
|Mar 31
|Unknown
|2
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Mar 29
|Shemp
|161
|Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07)
|Mar 27
|Sal The Barber
|56
|Holiday Sands (Jul '06)
|Mar 27
|Russ
|203
|Congrats to KSU Flashes
|Mar 13
|classmate
|1
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|stow_sufferer
|187
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC