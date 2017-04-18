Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit takes a 'Leap of Faith' with solo show at Kent Stage
Glenn Frey's death - a surprise to most of us - left his Eagles band mates reeling, even though they knew he'd been battling arthritis and stomach issues for years. Timothy B. Schmit , whose ultra high tenor had served him - and fans - well with both the Eagles and Poco before that, was just as devastated.
