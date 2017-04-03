Disturbing photos show lethal drug an...

Disturbing photos show lethal drug and blood on public baby changing station

Monday

KENT, OH - Police say a suspect was caught in the act of injecting a lethal drug in a local gas station's public restroom. According to Kent Police, police arrested Jason Fischer after he was was caught by police on Friday afternoon while in the middle of administering either heroin, Fentanyl, or both in a public restroom.

Kent, OH

