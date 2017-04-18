Cleveland offers $50,000 Reward for Alleged Facebook Killer Steve Stephens
FBI official Stephen Anthony with Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams at his side during the afternoon Facebook shooter briefing. Authorities are hoping a reward will help them capture the man accused of shooting an elderly man at random Sunday and posting the grizzly footage on Facebook.
