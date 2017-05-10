Baseball falls 9-7 at Kent State in series opener
After a come from behind victory at Oakland on Wednesday, the Central Michigan baseball team traveled to Kent, Ohio Friday to take on the Golden Flashes for the first of a three-game series. KSU defeated CMU, 9-7 in the series opener behind a 2-run error in the seventh inning that gave the Golden Flashes the lead.
Read more at Central Michigan Life.
