Baseball falls 9-7 at Kent State in s...

Baseball falls 9-7 at Kent State in series opener

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Central Michigan Life

After a come from behind victory at Oakland on Wednesday, the Central Michigan baseball team traveled to Kent, Ohio Friday to take on the Golden Flashes for the first of a three-game series. KSU defeated CMU, 9-7 in the series opener behind a 2-run error in the seventh inning that gave the Golden Flashes the lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Michigan Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portage-County 34 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Dead body f... Apr '17 GANGBUSTERS 3
Deke Rivers (Jan '12) Apr '17 One who knows 2
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Mar '17 Shemp 161
News Request rubs Ravenna Twp. the wrong way Plan fo... (Sep '07) Mar '17 Sal The Barber 56
Holiday Sands (Jul '06) Mar '17 Russ 203
Congrats to KSU Flashes Mar '17 classmate 1
News Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08) Mar '17 stow_sufferer 187
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC