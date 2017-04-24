Actress Octavia Spencer to speak at Kent State commencement
In this Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars on at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Kent State University's first universitywide commencement May 13 will get a touch of Hollywood as Spencer speaks to graduates of the northeastern Ohio school.
