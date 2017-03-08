Kent State University Is Consolidatin...

Kent State University Is Consolidating Food Service at All Campuses

Thursday Mar 2

Kent State University is hoping to make student dining a more efficient and uniform experience across all of its Northeast Ohio campuses. Today ,the university's trustees approved hiring food contractor Aramark to replace the five different vendors now doing the job.

Kent, OH

