Kent State University Is Consolidating Food Service at All Campuses
Kent State University is hoping to make student dining a more efficient and uniform experience across all of its Northeast Ohio campuses. Today ,the university's trustees approved hiring food contractor Aramark to replace the five different vendors now doing the job.
