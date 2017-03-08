Kent State creates clothes closet for job hunting students
KENT, Ohio - Kent State University employees hoping to help students look more professional for potential job meetings have created a boutique to collect dressier attire and offer it to them for free.The Akron Beacon Journal reports the KSU Career Closet is housed in the lower level of the school's new Women's Center and is open to anyone in ... (more)
