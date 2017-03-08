Even with insurance, you could get slammed by medical debt - here's how to avoid it
Laurel Hurst poses for a portrait inside of her Kent home Monday, March 6, 2017. Hurst went through surgery to relieve chronic pelvic pain from a condition she developed after pregnancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Falls fees nothing less than scam (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|stow_sufferer
|187
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Feb 28
|Pete
|159
|SGT James Henry Necomer
|Feb 25
|538th Engineers l...
|1
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Portage County Residents Please Read (Sep '08)
|Jan '17
|junebug
|5
|Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|TIm
|3
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan '17
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC