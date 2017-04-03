Bryan Smith Named New Deputy CEO at T...

Bryan Smith Named New Deputy CEO at TheRide

Tuesday Mar 21

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority has hired Bryan Smith as the new deputy CEO of operations, to replace Dawn Gabay who retired March 3rd after 42 years with the agency. Smith, who joined the team as of February 27, has been in the public transit industry for over twenty years and has held many positions including bus driver, dispatcher, maintenance, and planner.

Kent, OH

