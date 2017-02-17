Trump Muslim ban focus of Friday forum in Cuyahoga Falls
The forum is co-hosted by the Cleveland chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Islamic Society of Akron and Kent. The forum will focus on providing information about the impact of the executive order, as well as other potential orders and policies that may affect the rights of immigrants and American citizens, particularly from the Muslim community.
