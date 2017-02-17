Simon Sings: Bad Company drummer Simo...

Simon Sings: Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke releases new solo album, "All Because of You"

Simon Kirke is best-known as the founding drummer of Bad Company and Free , but he also is an accomplished singer and songwriter. Kirke has just released a new solo album titled All Because of You on which he not only displays his vocal and drumming talents, but also plays guitar, keyboards and even ukulele.

