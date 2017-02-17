Simon Sings: Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke releases new solo album, "All Because of You"
Simon Kirke is best-known as the founding drummer of Bad Company and Free , but he also is an accomplished singer and songwriter. Kirke has just released a new solo album titled All Because of You on which he not only displays his vocal and drumming talents, but also plays guitar, keyboards and even ukulele.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIMZ-FM Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|8 hr
|Shemp
|158
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Portage County Residents Please Read (Sep '08)
|Jan 29
|junebug
|5
|Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|TIm
|3
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan '17
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec '16
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Thank You Kent State
|Nov '16
|Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC