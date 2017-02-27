Portage-County 8 mins ago 8:33 p.m.Ongoing SWAT situation at Kent apartment complex

A SWAT standoff is ongoing at the Village Franklin Crossing apartment complex on Silver Meadows Blvd. in Kent as police are working to negotiate with a man who barricaded himself inside an apartment complex around noon on Sunday. Police tell WKYC they were called to the location to check for a "suspicious person" around 12:30 p.m. Police believe there was possible suspected drug activity and that the man has a weapon on him, but did not specify what kind.

