Michigan Official And Trumpster Calls For 'Another Kent State'
Long-time readers of C&L know that I was a first-grader in Kent, Ohio the day four students were killed by National Guard troops on the Kent State University Campus, May 4, 1970. And in case you didn't notice, Fox News is having a field day with it's new "Benghazi fire" footage, this time recorded at Berkeley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Feb 1
|Jay jay
|157
|Portage County Residents Please Read (Sep '08)
|Jan 29
|junebug
|5
|Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|TIm
|3
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan '17
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec '16
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Thank You Kent State
|Nov '16
|Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC