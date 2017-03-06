Man who sexually assaulted, took expl...

Man who sexually assaulted, took explicit photos of Ohio teen looking at 13-year sentence

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Cleveland.com

A Pennsylvania man who prosecutors said twice drove to Northeast Ohio to have sex with a 13-year-old Tallmadge girl and take pictures of her faces a 13-year prison term, though a judge said he would making his final sentencing decision in two weeks. James Cortelyou of Allentown had sex with the girl at a hotel in Kent in 2015, authorities said.

