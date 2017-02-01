Leaving Kent State, by Sabrina Fedel
On May 4, 1970, the campus of Kent State University became the final turning point in Americans' tolerance for the Vietnam War, as National Guardsmen opened fire on unarmed student protestors, killing four and wounding nine. It was one of the first true school shootings in our nation's history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers Marketplace.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Wed
|Jay jay
|157
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Jan 30
|pro earth
|17
|Portage County Residents Please Read (Sep '08)
|Jan 29
|junebug
|5
|Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12)
|Jan 13
|TIm
|3
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec '16
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Thank You Kent State
|Nov '16
|Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC