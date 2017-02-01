Leaving Kent State, by Sabrina Fedel

On May 4, 1970, the campus of Kent State University became the final turning point in Americans' tolerance for the Vietnam War, as National Guardsmen opened fire on unarmed student protestors, killing four and wounding nine. It was one of the first true school shootings in our nation's history.

