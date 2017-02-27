Kent State student volunteer kitchen ...

Kent State student volunteer kitchen raising funds to fight hunger

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Cleveland.com

Kent State University's student-run Campus Kitchen is "raising dough" in an online fundraising challenge to benefit hunger relief efforts in Kent. At the Campus Kitchen students receive excess food from restaurants and grocery stores, cook meals and deliver them to a social service agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SGT James Henry Necomer Feb 25 538th Engineers l... 1
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Feb 20 Shemp 158
News Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09) Feb 11 WolfKidJasper 18
Portage County Residents Please Read (Sep '08) Jan 29 junebug 5
Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12) Jan '17 TIm 3
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Jan '17 Homeless Wino Pete 2
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? Dec '16 Pete - Frankenmut... 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,521 • Total comments across all topics: 279,194,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC