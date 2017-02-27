Kent State student volunteer kitchen raising funds to fight hunger
Kent State University's student-run Campus Kitchen is "raising dough" in an online fundraising challenge to benefit hunger relief efforts in Kent. At the Campus Kitchen students receive excess food from restaurants and grocery stores, cook meals and deliver them to a social service agency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SGT James Henry Necomer
|Feb 25
|538th Engineers l...
|1
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Feb 20
|Shemp
|158
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|Feb 11
|WolfKidJasper
|18
|Portage County Residents Please Read (Sep '08)
|Jan 29
|junebug
|5
|Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12)
|Jan '17
|TIm
|3
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan '17
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec '16
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC