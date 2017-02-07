Trump Refugee Ban Elicits Responses from Ohio's Higher Ed Community
The University of Akron's international faculty were in the U.S. at the time of the executive order, according to university president Wilson. The University of Akron is responding to President Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees from all countries, and all residents from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.
