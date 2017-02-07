Trump Refugee Ban Elicits Responses f...

Trump Refugee Ban Elicits Responses from Ohio's Higher Ed Community

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: WKSU-FM Kent

The University of Akron's international faculty were in the U.S. at the time of the executive order, according to university president Wilson. The University of Akron is responding to President Trump's executive order temporarily banning refugees from all countries, and all residents from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKSU-FM Kent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Feb 1 Jay jay 157
News Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09) Jan 30 pro earth 17
Portage County Residents Please Read (Sep '08) Jan 29 junebug 5
Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12) Jan 13 TIm 3
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Jan 9 Homeless Wino Pete 2
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? Dec '16 Pete - Frankenmut... 1
Thank You Kent State Nov '16 Vet 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,698 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC