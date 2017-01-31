Post-Inaugural Demonstrations Held in Kent, Cleveland Over the Weekend
Krishna Fitch and Frank Hairston urged people to communicate their concerns to elected officials -- and to pray for them -- during the Kent Interfaith Alliance demonstration on Saturday. The Kent Interfaith Alliance held a post-inaugural rally on Saturday, one of hundreds of similar events taking place throughout the country and around the world.
