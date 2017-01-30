Portage-County 51 mins ago 4:57 p.m.P...

Portage-County 51 mins ago 4:57 p.m.Police investigating armed robbery at Kent drive thru

Friday Jan 13 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Police in Kent are investigating an armed robbery at University Drive Thru on Water Street that took place on Friday. According to police, two black males entered the store on foot around 3:15 p.m. They wielded a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money and items.

