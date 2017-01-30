Portage-County 51 mins ago 4:57 p.m.Police investigating armed robbery at Kent drive thru
Police in Kent are investigating an armed robbery at University Drive Thru on Water Street that took place on Friday. According to police, two black males entered the store on foot around 3:15 p.m. They wielded a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money and items.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goodwill moves to block Ohio trash pickers (Sep '09)
|59 min
|pro earth
|17
|Portage County Residents Please Read (Sep '08)
|Sun
|junebug
|5
|Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12)
|Jan 13
|TIm
|3
|Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal...
|Jan 9
|Homeless Wino Pete
|2
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec '16
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Dec '16
|Fil
|154
|Thank You Kent State
|Nov '16
|Vet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC