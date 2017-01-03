Police arrest man hiding under a pile of clothes for the murder of a Lorain man
Thursday morning investigators arrested the man who was wanted for the murder of David Barriero. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task force found Abline Cannon in Kent, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her??
|Dec 20
|Pete - Frankenmut...
|1
|Wayne Dawson (Oct '09)
|Dec 15
|Fil
|154
|Thank You Kent State
|Nov '16
|Vet
|1
|weiners bun
|Oct '16
|beckeee
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|buck s
|3
|Kent Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|13
|Stop u ant
|Oct '16
|Poster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC