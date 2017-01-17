Nitty Gritty Dirt Band 'Circlin' Back' to Kent to mark half-century of music
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is touring to celebrate the iconic group's 50th anniversary. The band stops at the Kent Stage on Saturday, Jan. 14. When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. Where: The Kent Stage, 175 E. Main Street, Kent.
