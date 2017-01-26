May 4 site at Kent State University n...

May 4 site at Kent State University named National Historic Landmark

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Cleveland.com

KSU seeks landmark status for May 4 site ksu Trustees want U.S. designation in 2020, 50th anniversary of campus shootings from A1 A memorial for those killed on May 4, 1970 at Kent State University's Prentice Hall parking lot, where the shootings occurred. The lot, and the rest of the 17.24-acre shooting site has been named a National Historic Landmark.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gateway Towing And Recovery (Jan '12) Jan 13 TIm 3
News Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Plans to Meet With Tal... Jan 9 Homeless Wino Pete 2
CHERYL RITCHIE - Are you looking for her?? Dec '16 Pete - Frankenmut... 1
News Wayne Dawson (Oct '09) Dec '16 Fil 154
Thank You Kent State Nov '16 Vet 1
weiners bun Oct '16 beckeee 1
Kent Music Emporium (Oct '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 13
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kent, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,570 • Total comments across all topics: 278,275,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC