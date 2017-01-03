Man wanted in Ravenna Township homici...

Man wanted in Ravenna Township homicides arrested

Read more: The Plain Dealer

The man accused of killing two people Nov. 30 in Ravenna Township was arrested Saturday, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. David Darnell Calhoun Jr. was arrested at 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Lindin Avenue in Steubenville, Ohio hiding in an upstairs closet in a home, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

