Man wanted in Ravenna Township homicides arrested
The man accused of killing two people Nov. 30 in Ravenna Township was arrested Saturday, U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. David Darnell Calhoun Jr. was arrested at 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Lindin Avenue in Steubenville, Ohio hiding in an upstairs closet in a home, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.
