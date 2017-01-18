Learned Owl upcoming events for Jan. 18
Local columnist and author LuAnn Stuver Rogers will visit Jan. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. with her book "Dog Tales: The Book." The book features the best of the columns the author wrote for the Kent-Ravenna Record-Courier for nearly nine years.
