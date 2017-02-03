Kent Police: Teen missing from Kent since Monday Read Story WKYC Staff

Kent Police: Teen missing from Kent s...

Kent Police: Teen missing from Kent since Monday

Thursday Jan 26

The Kent Police are looking for a girl, 17, who was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday on Athena Drive in Kent. Police say this is not an Amber Alert but an endangered missing child advisory sent statewide and the teen is believed to be in danger.

