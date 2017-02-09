Gatehouse Media makes an area newspapers acquisition

The Record-Courier that covers Ravenna, Kent, and Portage counties announced on its website today that Gatehouse Media has agreed to purchase the newspaper division of Dix Communications. Included in the acquisition are five daily newspapers serving Wooster, Kent-Ravenna, Alliance, Ashland, and Cambridge plus Dix weekly publications in Northeast, Central, and Southeast, Ohio and numerous Ohio niche publications.

