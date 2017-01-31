ALSC announces 2017 Notable Children'...

ALSC announces 2017 Notable Children's Recordings

Read more: American Library Association

The Association for Library Service to Children , a division of the American Library Association , has selected its 2017 list of Notable Children's Recordings. The list includes recordings for children 14 years of age and younger of especially commendable quality that demonstrate respect for young people's intelligence and imagination; exhibit venturesome creativity and reflect and encourage the interests of children and young adolescents in exemplary ways.

