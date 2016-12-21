Suspect in Ravenna Township double homicide remains at large
LaShaun Sanders, 33, of Ravenna, and Sara Marsh, 32, of Kent were killed about 2:30 p.m. on Henderson Road, police said. David Darnell Calhoun Jr., 25, was identified as the shooter, the Portage County Sheriff's Department said.
