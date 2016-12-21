Masons use ancient technique to restore wall at Akron's historic John Brown House

Over the past 20 years, three local craftsmen have restored sections of the 170-year-old stone wall surrounding Akron's historic John Brown House using one of the world's oldest forms of masonry construction . John Burnell, owner of Mason's Mark in Kent, along with Eric Oldham and Patrick O'Flaherty, are restoring the sandstone and granite wall using dry stone masonry, which relies on gravity, friction, stones, and the proper design.

