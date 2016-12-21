Industrial Tube & Steel Adds Nashvill...

Industrial Tube & Steel Adds Nashville Facility

Wednesday Dec 7

Industrial Tube & Steel Corp., Kent, Ohio, has added a third location with the acquisition of a 40,000-square-foot facility in Mt. Julien, Tenn.

