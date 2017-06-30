Woman arrested after striking boyfriend with lamp

A Kenosha woman faces domestic violence charges after witnesses told police she punched her boyfriend multiple times and later struck him several times with a lamp. According to Kenosha Police Department reports, the 21-year-old woman first punched her 37-year-old boyfriend after breaking out the driver's side window of his Chevrolet Tahoe while he was parked outside their apartment at 6:39 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of 61st Street.

