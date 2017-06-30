Village of Somers denies petition seeking referendum on rezoning

The request had been made by resident Tom Green, who had presented the village with a petition containing 597 signatures from Somers residents objecting to the rezoning of the parcel from farmland to institutional use. Submitted to the Village of Somers on June 6, Green's petition asked that a request to rezone 21 acres of land owned by The Islamic Society of Southeastern Wisconsin be put to a public referendum vote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.