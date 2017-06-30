Van Tine-Weis

Van Tine-Weis

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Kenosha News

Jennifer Weis and Travis Van Tine, both of Pleasant Prairie, were married on June 10, 2017, at Ocean Riviera Paradise In Riviera Maya, Mexico. Jodi Meier of Kenosha and Karla Aldana of Riviera Maya officiated the 5 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Chris Weis of Paddock Lake and Rita Weis of Salem and the son of Edward and Beverly Van Tine of Kenosha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Mon Sman66 97
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Jun 26 Roach 1,970
News The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick... Jun 12 Broke 1
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May '17 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May '17 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr '17 bayoudragonfly 4
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,006 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC