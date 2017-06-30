Van Tine-Weis
Jennifer Weis and Travis Van Tine, both of Pleasant Prairie, were married on June 10, 2017, at Ocean Riviera Paradise In Riviera Maya, Mexico. Jodi Meier of Kenosha and Karla Aldana of Riviera Maya officiated the 5 p.m. ceremony for the daughter of Chris Weis of Paddock Lake and Rita Weis of Salem and the son of Edward and Beverly Van Tine of Kenosha.
