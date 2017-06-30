SNYDER: Surviving summer festivals

14 hrs ago

I was as shocked and dismayed as you were to read in Tuesday's Kenosha News that a chemical contained in some sunscreens can cause damage and perhaps lead to an increased risk of cancer WHEN EXPOSED TO SUNLIGHT. Really? A sunscreen you can't use in the sun? How about ice cream that can't be frozen? Butter that explodes when melted? Or shampoo that makes your hair fall out? I think we're just scratching the surface of products with crazy side effects, but, on the plus side, it makes me feel less guilty for all the times I don't use sunscreen.

