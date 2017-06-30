Snapshot: Left of the Lake completes Union Park arts quartet
Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz works on some of her drawings at the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz stands by one of her pieces inside the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz works on some of her drawings at the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz works on some of her drawings at the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz stands by one of her pieces inside the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz works on some of her drawings at the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Left of the Lake gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave., the brick-and-mortar incarnation of its namesake's magazine, completes the circle around Union Park, adding one more ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|11 hr
|Sman66
|97
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jun 26
|Roach
|1,970
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Jun 12
|Broke
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC