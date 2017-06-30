Snapshot: Left of the Lake completes ...

Snapshot: Left of the Lake completes Union Park arts quartet

Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz works on some of her drawings at the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz stands by one of her pieces inside the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz works on some of her drawings at the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz works on some of her drawings at the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz stands by one of her pieces inside the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Founding member of Left of the Lake gallery Juli Janovicz works on some of her drawings at the gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave. Left of the Lake gallery, 4615 Seventh Ave., the brick-and-mortar incarnation of its namesake's magazine, completes the circle around Union Park, adding one more ... (more)

