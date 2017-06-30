Portable toilets in front of Kenosha Safety Monument sparks outrage
The placement of portable toilets in front of the Kenosha Public Safety Monument angered some residents and law enforcement officers. A half-dozen temporary toilets were placed in from of the monument in HarborPark for the Celebrate America festivities.
