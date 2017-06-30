News briefs for 7/6

A Kenosha man is being held on $1,000 bond after he was found with a shotgun outside an apartment complex shortly after people complained of a man shooting into the air. Demetrius Drakes, 40, was charged Wednesday with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

