Neighborhood briefly evacuated after crew strikes gas main

We Energies, along with the Kenosha Fire Department and the Kenosha Police Department, respond to a gas main break in the 6700 block of 26th Avenue on Wednesday. We Energies, along with the Kenosha Fire Department and the Kenosha Police Department, respond to a gas main break in the 6700 block of 26th Avenue on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.