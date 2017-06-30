Layoffs announced at Gander Mountain

Layoffs announced at Gander Mountain

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Janesville Gazette

Janesville's Gander Mountain store is closing, and 30 employees there will lose their jobs, according to a notice Monday by the state Department of Workforce Development. A Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification act released Monday disclosed that Janesville's Gander Mountain store at 2900 Deerfield Drive on the east side will close on Aug. 30, and employment of 30 workers at the company will end permanently, according to the notice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Jul 3 Sman66 97
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Jun 26 Roach 1,970
News The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick... Jun 12 Broke 1
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) May '17 Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May '17 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May '17 Victim 5
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr '17 bayoudragonfly 4
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,179 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC