Layoffs announced at Gander Mountain

Janesville's Gander Mountain store is closing, and 30 employees there will lose their jobs, according to a notice Monday by the state Department of Workforce Development. A Federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification act released Monday disclosed that Janesville's Gander Mountain store at 2900 Deerfield Drive on the east side will close on Aug. 30, and employment of 30 workers at the company will end permanently, according to the notice.

