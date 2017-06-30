Four injured in Highway 50 crash
One person was flown via Flight for Life helicopter to Froedert Hospital and three others were transported to area hospitals for injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 50 Saturday morning, Lt. Chris Medlock, of Bristol Fire and Rescue, said.
