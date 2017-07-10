Chiappetta 50th
Richard and Susan Chiappetta of Kenosha celebrated their golden wedding anniversary Saturday, and in April, with a weeklong family trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where they said they had the time of their lives. Richard met Sue Stratton while working as her paper boy.
