Chiappetta 50th

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Kenosha News

Richard and Susan Chiappetta of Kenosha celebrated their golden wedding anniversary Saturday, and in April, with a weeklong family trip to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where they said they had the time of their lives. Richard met Sue Stratton while working as her paper boy.

