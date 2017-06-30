Artifact of the Month: The Bicycle Craze in Kenosha
Toward the close of the 19th century, the bicycle as we know it was invented, and the popularity of cycling exploded. At the same time, the Sterling Bicycle Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mon
|Sman66
|97
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jun 26
|Roach
|1,970
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Jun 12
|Broke
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC