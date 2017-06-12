Voelz retiring as Grewenow principal
Principal Gay Voelz, right, gets a hug from teacher Courtney Landwehr at Grewenow Elementary School on Monday. Voelz is retiring after 37 years in education with the Kenosha Unified School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|6 hr
|Roach
|1,964
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Mon
|Broke
|1
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jun 11
|Mr Demo
|95
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC