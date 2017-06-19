UW-Extension Master Gardener training coming up in July

Anyone interested in taking the Master Gardener Level 1 training course for Racine and Kenosha counties will need to attend the mandatory orientation session scheduled for Monday, July 17 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave. in Kenosha. At this session, you will learn about the UW-Extension Master Gardener volunteer program and the requirements to become a Master Gardener volunteer.

