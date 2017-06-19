Trees damaged in museum parking lot
Trees that look almost burned, with most of their trunk bark stripped away, stand along the parking lot east of the Civil War Museum on Friday. Trees that look almost burned, with most of their trunk bark stripped away, stand along the parking lot east of the Civil War Museum on Friday, June 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|4 hr
|WI love
|1,967
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Jun 12
|Broke
|1
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jun 11
|Mr Demo
|95
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC