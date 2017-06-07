Transgender Advocates Buoyed by Student's Court Victory

A federal appeals court ruling has once again put the issue of student transgender rights on the national stage, upholding an injunction requiring a Wisconsin school district to allow a high school student who was born female, but now identifies as male, to use the boys' restroom. "A policy that requires an individual to use a bathroom that does not conform with his or her gender identity punishes that individual for his or her gender nonconformance, which in turn violates Title IX" of the Education Amendments of 1972, said the opinion for a unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, in Chicago.

