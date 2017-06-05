Trail runners beat heat at Pets
Brian Thomas, right, splashes a group crossing the Pike River during the Coureurs de Bois Trail Run and Relay, hosted by the Kenosha Running Co., at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday. Kenny Hyllberg keeps times of those who cross the finish line during the Coureurs de Bois Trail Run and Relay, hosted by the Kenosha Running Co., at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|21 hr
|Walt
|94
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|May 29
|Roach
|1,962
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May 14
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May 12
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr '17
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC