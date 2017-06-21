This union ironworker wants Paul Ryan's job. He's got a great ad but a losing record.
A Wisconsin congressional campaign ad has politicos buzzing. It opens with footage from President Trump's victory lap news conference in early May, when he and House Speaker Paul Ryan jubilantly celebrated the House vote to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Jun 14
|Roach
|1,964
|The Agenda: Supermarket closing is not the sick...
|Jun 12
|Broke
|1
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Jun 11
|Mr Demo
|95
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|May '17
|Traveller
|28
|Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Therealoraclegod333
|8
|Rapist Jason reed
|May '17
|Victim
|5
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Apr '17
|bayoudragonfly
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC